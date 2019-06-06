{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — John Rhodes had himself a night at the Glens Falls Dragons’ expense.

The University of Kentucky product belted two home runs, driving in all five of Oneonta’s runs, as the Outlaws topped the Dragons 5-3 in Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League action at East Field.

Rhodes homered in the first and fifth innings.

Glens Falls (1-3) tied it at 2 in the fourth inning on a couple of hits and a couple of errors. The Dragons got one run back in the fifth, but couldn’t close the gap further.

Michael Golankiewicz, of Merrimack College, led the Dragons by going 2 for 4 with an RBI and a stolen base. Nicholas Campana was 1 for 4 with a run.

Pitching-wise, Sean Bergeron struck out eight over five innings in taking the loss. Reliever Joseph Kosowsky, of Fairleigh Dickinson, struck out seven in four innings of scoreless relief.

Glens Falls hosts Albany at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Outlaws 5, Dragons 3

Oneonta (2-3) 200 030 000 — 5 10 3

Glens Falls (1-3) 000 201 000 — 3 6 0

WP — Dominick DiRado. LP — Sean Bergeron. HR — John Rhodes (O).

