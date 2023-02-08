Despite being small, Willard Mountain Ski Area in Easton has a pretty rich history in United States freestyle skiing.

And on the weekend of Feb. 18-19, the tradition will continue as up to 100 of the region’s best young moguls skiers will converge there to compete in a USSA Eastern Freestyle sanctioned event.

Part of the event will be under the lights, Willard freestyle coach Dan Petteys said.

“It’s the only sanctioned mogul event under the lights in the US,” he said. “And we can not only facilitate spectators, but it’s visible from the parking lot.”

Willard’s Freestyle Team assistant coach Tim Kelleher said teenage skiers from several Vermont and New York mountains are expected for the two-day B-series event.

Although the B-Series is a notch below the full-time ski academy A-Series athletes, Kelleher said Willard skiers will be competing against strong B-series competition.

“And these are still academy kids, but they might be younger,” he said. “The B-series is serious, but at the same time it’s more of a learning process.”

Petteys said the average age of the kids who will compete is 14 to 15, but he said some as young as 10 will participate.

He also said some will be “future Olympians.”

“That’s no joke,” he said, adding that a recent X-Games slopestyle champion not long ago competed against older Willard freestylers.

Kelleher also talked about Willard’s perhaps surprising freestyle success.

Few may know that Willard had an athlete named Bruce Bolesky on the very first U.S. Freestyle team who also competed in the Calgary Olympics in 1988.

“He was the first U.S. champion and World Cup winner, from Melrose,” he said, adding that an event was later held at Willard called the Bolesky Bump Off, in his honor. “And John Witt, from Saratoga was also a Willard guy and he was the last guy cut from the U.S. team in 1988.”

Kelleher said the freestyle team at Willard was dormant for a while but resurrected in the early 2000s after Petteys came back from Colorado and wanted to start a team.

“I wanted the local kids to have the opportunity that I didn’t have at Willard,” said Petteys, who skied for Mount Snow in high school.

Kelleher and Petteys said bumps skiers from Killington, Stratton, Whiteface, Hunter, Okemo Sugarbush Mount Snow are expected to compete.

Saturday’s event is a judged event starting at 2 p.m. and ending at about 8. Sunday is a dual event, pitting two skiers against each other.

The course is being built by longtime operations manager Jason Baker, who at the end of the season will enter a partnership to purchase the mountain with John and Amy Fitzgerald. The trio is operating the mountain this season with plans to complete the purchase in the spring.

It was the dream of Fitzgerald’s brother, Jeff, to buy the mountain from longtime owners Chic and Kris Wilson, but he passed away suddenly in 2017 before the sale could take place. Joe Fitzgerald said he and his wife purchased the mountain in part to fulfill his brother’s dream.

And although the weather has been challenging, he said the first year running the mountain has gone well.

“We’ve had a very successful season with the things we can control,” he said. “And our snowmaking crew has done great.”

Crandall ice was nice

To follow up on last week’s column, by Friday afternoon, the stay-off-the-ice signs at Crandall Pond were down and despite the frigid temps, a couple of hearty souls were out skating as I walked my dog, quickly.

On Sunday, I was out there skating — along with about 30 others.

Friday night marks the return of the Fire & Ice event featuring bonfires, tunes and hot chocolate.

And I have to say, the ice was as good as I’ve ever seen it on Sunday. Kudos to the city Public Works workers for their efforts!

The signs were back up as I walked by on a warm Wednesday afternoon, but colder temperatures should firm it back up.

David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University and may be reached at davent67@gmail.com