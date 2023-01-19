Winter sports column: New structure for trails at Cole's Woods

I know I technically wasn’t supposed to be there, but early Monday afternoon, (Jan. 16, mind you) I found myself walking the dog in Cole’s Woods — on the Nordic ski trails.

I realize during ski season the trails are off limits, but to be fair, the trails were bare, except for some iced over puddles and traces of snow in shady spots.

I’m pretty sure no one cared, and I was giving my walking buddy, Bear, a change of scenery from the normal dog trail in Crandall Park.

He enjoyed it, but it got me thinking about the Nordic skiers in the area, both the recreational cruisers like me and the high school racers.

“It’s been a tough season so far,” said Bill Blood, president of the non-profit Friends of Cole’s Woods group that grooms and maintains the prized trail system. “Chalk it up to being just one of those winters.”

My chat with Blood happened on Tuesday, and I told him sometimes when I write these bad winter columns, they spawn snow and I said I’d take full credit if it happens this time as well.

If predictions are accurate, as you read this it should be snowing. So, snow lovers ... you’re welcome.

But while I saw very little snow in Cole’s Woods Monday, I did see a new pole barn behind the Glens Falls Recreation Center that is now keeping the grooming equipment out of the elements. Blood said the barn is the product of a group effort spurred by a $2,500 grant from Lowe’s.

He said somebody — he’s not sure who — nominated the group for a Hometown Heroes Community Grant. That resulted in $2,500 worth of building materials at cost.

Friends of Cole’s Woods member Dave Hodgson designed it and several local businesses helped make it happen, from concrete footings provided by Clemente Concrete to crane work by Rozell Industries to put large beams in place, he said.

When told how the equipment looked all shiny and ready under the barn roof, Blood had a quick retort.

“I wish we had some snowmaking equipment, but I’m not sure we’d even be able to use that with how warm it’s been,” he said.

But while Glens Falls has been mostly devoid of snow, Blood on Tuesday was driving back from Lake Placid, where snow was plentiful. He was there doing volunteer work on the Mount Van Hoevenberg Nordic trail system being used by athletes from around the world competing in the World University Winter Games.

“It’s beautiful up there. There’s snow in the trees and a lot of good snow on the trails,” he said.

Locally, Gore Mountain is offering day and night Nordic skiing at the Ski Bowl thanks to man-made snow and grooming, Marketing Manager Julia Johnson said Thursday. She said high school teams have been taking advantage of the snow there and they are also hosting races that would have been held elsewhere.

“Snowmaking makes all the difference,” said Johnson.

Skiers can use the trails for $20, she said, adding that Wednesday night kicked off the weekly “Citizen Series” fun races on the trails.

Garnett Hill Lodge in North River is also open and on Thursday had about 10 kilometers of terrain open for mostly intermediate and expert skiers, said Outdoor Center Manager Tim Emmerick.

“That big whack of snow we got in December is really what we’ve been working with,” Emmerick said. “It’s all about managing what we get.”

He, like all of the other winter lovers, said he was hoping the forecasters were accurate and that the region gets at least 5 or 6 inches of snow. He said a lot more terrain will open if that’s the case.

As I finish this it’s almost 4 p.m. on Thursday and the big flakes have started. Perhaps I’ll be back in Cole’s Woods soon, on skis and without Bear!

David Blow is a freelance journalist and professor of Media and Communication at Castleton University and may be reached at davent67@gmail.com