Winter Sports Column: Hopeful about skating on Crandall Pond

Despite the Saturday evening rains that drenched the region, again, the Glens Falls resident and her husband decided to head out on the trails anyway, and were glad they did.

“You have to watch out for the water, but it was worth coming out,” she said.

McNealus said she hadn’t been on Nordic skis in years, but recently was helped out by longtime friend John Jacobs at the Inside Edge ski shop, and is back at it this year.

Snow permitting, she said she’s been going between 8-9 a.m. after her morning run.

“After 30 years off, Johnny Jacobs got me back on Nordic skis again,” she said through another huge smile.

Jacobs, whose family started Inside Edge Ski Shop in Queensbury, said the McNealuses are longtime friends and Judy is actually his godmother. He said he ran into her recently and she said she really wanted to get back into Nordic skiing, but didn’t have skis.

“I said, well I can fix that, and gave her a good deal,” he said. “I’m just glad it snowed so she could get out there.”

Jacobs also mentioned that McNealus’ sister’s son, River Radamus, is currently on the U.S. Alpine ski team.