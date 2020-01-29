Winter Sports Column: Hopeful about skating on Crandall Pond

Walking the dog through Crandall Park Saturday afternoon before the rain, I was surprised to see several skaters out on Crandall Pond. The keep-off-the-ice signs had been lifted, temporarily, and skaters took full advantage.
The ice looked amazing.
I didn’t join them because I was walking the dog, but I wanted to, and I hope to check out the official kickoff of skating on the pond Friday night at dusk.
There will be bonfires in barrels and free hot chocolate, but bring your own mugs!
The weekend rain and warmth led the keep-off-the-ice signs to return, but Glens Falls Acting Recreation Director Mike Mender said Tuesday that the Friday night event looks like a go.
“The guys added water today to smooth out the ice. Overnight temps should dive to single digits, allowing good freezing,” he said.
Visitors will notice that the grassy area in the park between the pond and Kensington Road School has been plowed off for parking.
Common Council member Dianna Palmer, who is spearheading the event, said in a prior interview that a large crowd is expected and that she hopes to make this an annual event.
Trails hanging tough
Judy McNealus emerged from the Cole’s Woods ski trails with a big smile on her face Sunday around noon.
Despite the Saturday evening rains that drenched the region, again, the Glens Falls resident and her husband decided to head out on the trails anyway, and were glad they did.
“You have to watch out for the water, but it was worth coming out,” she said.
McNealus said she hadn’t been on Nordic skis in years, but recently was helped out by longtime friend John Jacobs at the Inside Edge ski shop, and is back at it this year.
Snow permitting, she said she’s been going between 8-9 a.m. after her morning run.
“After 30 years off, Johnny Jacobs got me back on Nordic skis again,” she said through another huge smile.
Jacobs, whose family started Inside Edge Ski Shop in Queensbury, said the McNealuses are longtime friends and Judy is actually his godmother. He said he ran into her recently and she said she really wanted to get back into Nordic skiing, but didn’t have skis.
“I said, well I can fix that, and gave her a good deal,” he said. “I’m just glad it snowed so she could get out there.”
Jacobs also mentioned that McNealus’ sister’s son, River Radamus, is currently on the U.S. Alpine ski team.
I looped around the Cole’s Woods trails myself on Sunday and was pretty surprised they held up as well as they did after Saturday’s rain. There were definitely thin spots, but many stretches allowed for some nice gliding. As always, it felt good to be on the trails in those woods, but as I continue this column on Tuesday, I’m sure the cover has thinned out even more.
Here’s hoping for some snow that stays.
Trailer repaired
Those of you who read last week know of my bonehead move damaging a snowmobile trailer I co-own with friend Bob Bishop. I paid for the repair and on Saturday — a week later than we wanted — we got to head to Tinmouth, Vermont for some riding.
The snow was probably too thin, but we went anyway and had a lot of fun traversing trails on my family’s property and opening the sleds up a little in a meadow. It was a quick trip, but memorable, especially since I hadn’t been snowmobiling there in probably 20 years.
The highlight for Bob, I think, was seeing an owl swoop in front of him into the snow. It paused, looked around, and then took off with a mole in its talons.
Of course, his phone was back in the truck so he has only a mental picture of it. But his excitement in woods that I grew up in was fun to see.