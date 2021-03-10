Winter Sports Column: Glens Falls' 'Rocky' of the slopes

“It’s a really good seasonal job that allows me to take winters off to do this,” Jacobs said of his co-owned chimney sweep business.

The racers compete head to head in a tournament style for a $10,000 first place purse and to get to the $150,000 championship.

Jacobs finished in the top eight in his second year racing, for a prize of about $500, he said.

“That was a good payday,” he said reminiscing.

That was his best finish so far, and he said just making the round of 32 gets you a small payday of about $150.

He said he likes the Rocky analogy and said there are a few other racers who fit that bill too.

As a kid, he always raced and always watched World Cup racing on TV, following stars like Picabo Street and Tommy Moe and always thinking he wanted to do it too.

“There’s a need for speed and high-speed turns too,” he said, when asked why he does it. “It’s just a blast.”

And the parallel “Super Slalom” format, basically a side-by side slalom race with slightly more spaced-out gates and two 4-foot jumps, lends itself to unpredictable finishes, he said.