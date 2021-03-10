Winter Sports Column: Glens Falls' 'Rocky' of the slopes

The World Pro Ski Tour that many of us grew up watching on TV as kids was resurrected in 2017 after nearly 20 dormant years. These days it’s featuring a former Glens Falls skier who just got likened to Rocky Balboa by the tour’s CEO in a national Associated Press story.
Jake Jacobs — grandson of Nordic Olympian Tom Jacobs, founder of Inside Edge and Reliable Racing on Queensbury — is racing against Olympians like Nolan Kasper and past NCAA champions like Robert Cone, who won the latest race in Colorado after knocking Jacobs out.
“He’s really good. He kinda kicked my butt,” Jacobs said Tuesday from Salt Lake City.
The Associated Press feature talked about the storied past of the tour and how it featured superstars like Billy Kidd, Phil and Steve Mahre and Jean Claude Killy in its heyday in the 1970s and ‘80s.
The tour halted in 1997, but since its resurrection, it has featured more frequent Olympic stars like Ted Ligety.
But the AP story also devoted a fair amount of time to the 27-year-old Jacobs, a Glens Falls graduate who trained at West Mountain. It told how he hasn’t missed a race since 2017 and how he drives around from race to race in a blue van before returning to his chimney sweep job back home.
I guess that workingman detail led to the “Rocky” label, given by the tour’s CEO Jon Franklin to some of the less-known competitors like Jacobs.
“It’s a really good seasonal job that allows me to take winters off to do this,” Jacobs said of his co-owned chimney sweep business.
The racers compete head to head in a tournament style for a $10,000 first place purse and to get to the $150,000 championship.
Jacobs finished in the top eight in his second year racing, for a prize of about $500, he said.
“That was a good payday,” he said reminiscing.
That was his best finish so far, and he said just making the round of 32 gets you a small payday of about $150.
He said he likes the Rocky analogy and said there are a few other racers who fit that bill too.
As a kid, he always raced and always watched World Cup racing on TV, following stars like Picabo Street and Tommy Moe and always thinking he wanted to do it too.
“There’s a need for speed and high-speed turns too,” he said, when asked why he does it. “It’s just a blast.”
And the parallel “Super Slalom” format, basically a side-by side slalom race with slightly more spaced-out gates and two 4-foot jumps, lends itself to unpredictable finishes, he said.
“Underdogs can get an upset,” he said, spoken like the Italian Stallion himself, at least in the first movie.
Jacobs’ father, John, who still works at Inside Edge/Reliable Racing despite having sold the company, was eager to talk about his son competing against some of the best skiers in the world.
He said he loved the Rocky comparison and said it really fits. He said the pro tour gives guys like Jake a chance to race and show off skills against elite racers, unlike the tougher-to-qualify-for World Cup races.
John Jacobs is also involved in the tour, flying to the various stops to set up the course and maintain it. He said he hopes to see the tour grow from three or four races a season to eight or 10 and get back to its status in the ‘70s and ‘80s.
For now, though, he’s having fun watching his son compete in a sport they both love, including a recent heat win against the much higher ranked Garret Driller.
“He skied his ass off,” the proud pop said of his Rocky.
Races are featured on CBS Sports and a reality show called “Life in Between Dates” can be found on Amazon Prime and YouTube, John Jacobs said.