West Mountain starts freestyle development program

Freestyle skiing and the incredible acrobatic tricks those skiers do on the slopes have been a popular draw at the Olympics for three decades.
Now, local young people who admire those athletes have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of the freestyle disciplines of mogul and slopestyle skiing in their own backyard.
West Mountain, known for a strong Alpine racing program, has added a mogul and slopestyle development program for intermediate and advanced skiers ages 7 to 17. Beginning this week, classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for the next six weeks.
With the continuing pandemic and families less willing to travel far from the area for ski programs, West Mountain's new program hopes to bring the sport closer to home.
"With all that’s going on with Covid, there's various programs around that were either delayed or not happening, so we decided, 'Why not create our own?'" said freestyle coach Kurt Endres, the program lead. "It's great for local Capital Region families."
"The bigger programs are at Stratton Mountain and Killington in Vermont," said freestyle coach John Witt, a Saratoga Springs native and seven-time World Cup moguls champ in the 1980s. "Gore has a small slopestyle program. Whiteface's program has kind of disappeared over the last few years. Windham has started a new program, also."
Other than Gore, none of those mountains are closer than an hour from the Glens Falls area, so West Mountain's freestyle program fills a gap. It won't be a competitive program for the first year.
"West Mountain has done a great job over the last few years with their new snowmaking, new lifts, lighting," Witt said. "It's just a great venue to train the kids in Alpine, freestyle and slopestyle. And it's right in our backyard, which makes it really nice."
There are seven coaches, male and female, ready to teach techniques and skills.
Witt and Endres bring many years of freestyle experience to the coaching staff. Witt, who grew up skiing the slopes of Willard Mountain, was a member of the U.S. World Cup freestyle team from 1979-88, retiring just before it became an official Olympic sport. He then coached at Stratton and the Killington Mountain School for more than 20 years.
"I wanted to donate my time and give a little back to the kids," said Witt, who owns a local custom home construction company.
Moguls freestyle skiing involves skiing down a slope lined with a series of bumps, or moguls, usually with two large jumps for aerial tricks known as "big air." Skiers are judged on technique with their turns and holding their line down the course.
"Also, speed is part of that equation, and air — there's usually two air in the middle of the course, so you're getting big air twice," Witt said. "On the jumps, kids will start off with simple spread eagles, twisters, helicopters, and eventually the backflips and twisting flips and so forth."
Slopestyle is another variation of freestyle skiing, a newer Olympic discipline involving a course that can include various jumps, rails and terrain features.
"It's more what they call free-ride skiing," Witt said. "Getting the basics of moguls is good for slopestyle."
"A lot of this also helps with other sports," Endres said. "You have a lot going on at any given time, so from a balance and coordination standpoint, mogul and slopestyle really carries over and will help the kids in the spring when they get into different sports."
The dual moguls course at West Mountain is located on the Go-Go trail, running into the Bannister Terrain Park.
The six-week program costs $370, and includes a lift ticket good from 5-9 p.m. on the days of the program. Spots are still available, and signups may be done at westmountain.com.
"It's brand-new and we already have about 40 kids signed up," Endres said.
