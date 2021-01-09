West Mountain starts freestyle development program

Other than Gore, none of those mountains are closer than an hour from the Glens Falls area, so West Mountain's freestyle program fills a gap. It won't be a competitive program for the first year.

"West Mountain has done a great job over the last few years with their new snowmaking, new lifts, lighting," Witt said. "It's just a great venue to train the kids in Alpine, freestyle and slopestyle. And it's right in our backyard, which makes it really nice."

There are seven coaches, male and female, ready to teach techniques and skills.

Witt and Endres bring many years of freestyle experience to the coaching staff. Witt, who grew up skiing the slopes of Willard Mountain, was a member of the U.S. World Cup freestyle team from 1979-88, retiring just before it became an official Olympic sport. He then coached at Stratton and the Killington Mountain School for more than 20 years.

"I wanted to donate my time and give a little back to the kids," said Witt, who owns a local custom home construction company.

Moguls freestyle skiing involves skiing down a slope lined with a series of bumps, or moguls, usually with two large jumps for aerial tricks known as "big air." Skiers are judged on technique with their turns and holding their line down the course.