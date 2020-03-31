State DEC issues social distancing fishing guidance

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued social distancing guidance for the opening of trout, striped bass and landlocked Atlantic salmon season on Wednesday.

The DEC recommends staying local and avoiding high-traffic destinations. Fishermen should stay at least six feet apart, including on boats. A list of alternative fishing locations is available on www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7749.html.

People who aren't feeling well should stay home and those over age 70 with compromised immune systems should postpone their trip. Fishermen should also move quickly through paths and parking lots.

DEC emergency dispatch can be reached at 518-408-5850, and in the Adirondacks at 518-891-0235.

