Sightings

Dean Munson found this little guy hot-footing it across his driveway. It is an American dagger moth caterpillar. The younger caterpillars are bright yellow with a few longer black spikes.

As usual with brightly-colored insects, these guys pack a nasty punch. Each of their hairs is a tiny needle containing an irritant that feels much like a nettle sting. As the caterpillar gets older, they may turn white. The caterpillars feed on the leaves of deciduous trees and the moths are rather non-descript little brown triangular guys. They are found throughout North America east of the Rockies. Look but do not touch.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

