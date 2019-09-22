{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

This double-crested cormorant is drying off after a stint of hunting fish in the Hudson River near Fort Miller. Cormorants have very small preening glands, thus their feathers quickly soak through when the dive for fish.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

This seems like quite a liability, but actually, as the feathers soak, it is easier for the bird to stay submerged to hunt and they become more streamlined. As they get wetter and heavier, only their neck and head may protrude above the water when they surface.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments