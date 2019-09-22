This double-crested cormorant is drying off after a stint of hunting fish in the Hudson River near Fort Miller. Cormorants have very small preening glands, thus their feathers quickly soak through when the dive for fish.
This seems like quite a liability, but actually, as the feathers soak, it is easier for the bird to stay submerged to hunt and they become more streamlined. As they get wetter and heavier, only their neck and head may protrude above the water when they surface.
