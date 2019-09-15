SIGHTINGS
As long as the column is set quite a ways away, the Sightings should follow suit. Rey Wells took a trip to Newfoundland and went to Bird Island in Elliston, a location I found tremendously interesting when we visited a decade ago. Unfortunately, we were there just after the puffins had fledged but Rey hit the middle of the nesting season.
Puffins are monogamous, mate for life, raise their young in burrows and may live 35 years. That is, if they survive their first year which only a small percentage manage. They are also rather smaller than I thought. Rey caught this pair guarding the entrance to their burrow.
