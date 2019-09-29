If you would like to see the difference between an adult bald eagle and a newly fledged juvenile, there is a trio frequenting a car-killed deer carcass just off route 372 near County Route 62 in Cambridge.
The two adults eat first while the youngster, who looks to be larger than either of its parents, squeaks plaintively. When they are sated, they fly to a perch to digest and Junior eats his fill. They have been guarding the carcass, running off turkey vultures and crows that also wish to scavenge. The photographer does not wish to be identified.
