 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sightings — Sept. 7
0 comments

Sightings — Sept. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two readers have noted some of our urticating caterpillars. Scott Crump brushed his leg against an unseen IO caterpillar in the brush near his home in Comstock and was rewarded with a very itchy rash for a couple of hours.

Dee Hazell encountered a bright yellow American dagger moth caterpillar while walking her dog near where she lives in Hamilton, Ontario. She knew enough to keep away but also had to convince her dog to not touch. The wooly bears get all the headlines but there are a lot of other fuzzy caterpillars in late summer/early fall.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sightings — Aug. 23

Sightings — Aug. 23

The leopard slug is a non-native slug species. They are voracious eaters, not only destroying garden plants but killing and eating other slugs, as well, making them a mixed blessing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News