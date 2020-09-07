Sightings — Sept. 7

Two readers have noted some of our urticating caterpillars. Scott Crump brushed his leg against an unseen IO caterpillar in the brush near his home in Comstock and was rewarded with a very itchy rash for a couple of hours.

Dee Hazell encountered a bright yellow American dagger moth caterpillar while walking her dog near where she lives in Hamilton, Ontario. She knew enough to keep away but also had to convince her dog to not touch. The wooly bears get all the headlines but there are a lot of other fuzzy caterpillars in late summer/early fall.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

