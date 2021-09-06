Sightings — Sept. 6

Several people have reported a small jake turkey (jake is a male under 2 years old) that does not seem afraid of vehicles. It has been in the road in Fort Edward on County Route 46, Cary Road and Woodard Road. In mid-summer, hens with their broods tend to gather together in flocks called creches. Poults are raised communally, learn survival skills and are protected by the several adults. Occasionally, one of the babies gets left behind.

Typically, they are killed by predators but sometimes one survives but without the lessons of its elders about what it should fear. Several people have asked if it is starving and what they should feed it. The answer is nothing. The sooner this youngster gets back into the woods where it can hopefully reunite with a crèche the more likely it is to survive the winter. Teaching it to come to the road for food is a recipe for disaster.