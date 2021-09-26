 Skip to main content
Sightings — Sept. 26
Sightings — Sept. 26

Sightings

The green heron is one of our most common, yet least often seen, heron species. Many people have never seen one and those that have often misidentify them as a bittern. Kevin Robinson has great success seeking them out and got this great picture of one in the process of swallowing a small fish. The terrific range of colors shows well in this picture.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

