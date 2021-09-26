Sightings — Sept. 26

The green heron is one of our most common, yet least often seen, heron species. Many people have never seen one and those that have often misidentify them as a bittern. Kevin Robinson has great success seeking them out and got this great picture of one in the process of swallowing a small fish. The terrific range of colors shows well in this picture.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column dives into the nuisance issue of sticktights.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.