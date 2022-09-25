 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Sept. 25

Sightings

Even though I always make sure there is a late crop of buckwheat and sunflowers for the bees to make their winter honey, I also make sure to mow around any patch of frost asters. These little white flowers seem to be a huge favorite on warm fall afternoons. I have heard that aster honey is very sweet but a bit thin. I cannot verify that for I always leave the bees alone starting in September to work on their winter supplies.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

