Sightings — Sept. 25

Even though I always make sure there is a late crop of buckwheat and sunflowers for the bees to make their winter honey, I also make sure to mow around any patch of frost asters. These little white flowers seem to be a huge favorite on warm fall afternoons. I have heard that aster honey is very sweet but a bit thin. I cannot verify that for I always leave the bees alone starting in September to work on their winter supplies.
Bob Henke answers a couple of questions in his weekly outdoors column.
