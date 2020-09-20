Sightings — Sept. 20

James Hudson was heading for the 17th hole on the Hiland golf course when he encountered a juvenile redtail hawk feeding on a small rabbit it had killed. The hawk flew off but then changed its mind, came swooping back in at high speed, snatched up the rabbit and flew off to consume it where there were no nosy golfers to bother.

Jim snapped a picture just before it grabbed the rabbit. Young hawks are at their most vulnerable now, having left their parents’ protection and trying to learn to feed themselves. About 50% starve to death before Thanksgiving time but it looks like this fellow is doing quite well for himself.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

