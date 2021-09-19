Sightings — Sept. 19

Rey Wells has been doing well finding the so-called “hummingbird moths” hovering like their namesake as they sip nectar. I am not the best bug guy so I told him I would put this in as a white-lined sphinx and then let him know if I get upbraided by the entomologists in our readership. Great picture in any event.
Bob Henke's outdoors column centers on Thistle Day, and the plant it was named after.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.