Sightings — Sept. 19
Sightings — Sept. 19

Sightings — Sept. 19

Rey Wells has been doing well finding the so-called “hummingbird moths” hovering like their namesake as they sip nectar. I am not the best bug guy so I told him I would put this in as a white-lined sphinx and then let him know if I get upbraided by the entomologists in our readership. Great picture in any event.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

