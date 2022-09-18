Sightings — Sept. 18

This little guy has become sort of a fixture in my house. When I go sit in the recliner to watch the news and weather, he rushes out on the arm of the chair, spreads out his legs to threaten me, and then, after a few moments of putting me in my place, disappears back under the arm somewhere. He is a crab spider and is barely a quarter inch across, even in his threatening posture. I presume he does not know how small he is and find I sort of miss him when he does not appear on especially cold evenings.
