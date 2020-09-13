Sightings — Sept. 13

This young porcupine was nearly hit in the road. Their rather effective defense of immediately stopping and whirling to present the threat with the porky’s rump and tail full of dangerous quills is often counter-productive when the “aggressor” is a motor vehicle — only marginally better than the opossum fainting to “play possum.” I got him off the road in the direction he was headed, holding traffic at bay until I accomplished it.
