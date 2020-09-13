 Skip to main content
Sightings — Sept. 13
This young porcupine was nearly hit in the road. Their rather effective defense of immediately stopping and whirling to present the threat with the porky’s rump and tail full of dangerous quills is often counter-productive when the “aggressor” is a motor vehicle — only marginally better than the opossum fainting to “play possum.” I got him off the road in the direction he was headed, holding traffic at bay until I accomplished it.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

