Sightings — Sept. 12

The propensity of wildlife to destroy gardens yields an unending arms race. Some people have taken to growing their veggies in containers and raised beds to thwart marauders. This woodchuck took exception to Erin O’Connor’s container garden and was doing his best to become a squirrel and climb the sides.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column revolves around the armadillo this week.
