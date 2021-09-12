 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sightings — Sept. 12
0 comments

Sightings — Sept. 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

The propensity of wildlife to destroy gardens yields an unending arms race. Some people have taken to growing their veggies in containers and raised beds to thwart marauders. This woodchuck took exception to Erin O’Connor’s container garden and was doing his best to become a squirrel and climb the sides.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News