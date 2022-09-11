 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Sept. 11

Sightings

Janet Dandrow was watching this grass-carrying wasp pull pieces off her dryed-up lily plants and laboriously haul them to the back of the tubes on her lawn chair. After a bit of this, the little wasp needed a rest and simply landed on Janet’s finger for a few minutes to regain its strength. After a little while, it took off again on its massive endeavor.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

