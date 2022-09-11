Sightings — Sept. 11

Janet Dandrow was watching this grass-carrying wasp pull pieces off her dryed-up lily plants and laboriously haul them to the back of the tubes on her lawn chair. After a bit of this, the little wasp needed a rest and simply landed on Janet’s finger for a few minutes to regain its strength. After a little while, it took off again on its massive endeavor.
Bob Henke talks about wasps in this week's outdoors column.
