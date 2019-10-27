{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

This doe is reading the personal ads posted on a buck scrape. Sometimes they may be seen rearing up if they cannot reach as high as the bucks. They also occasionally nip off the licking branch. This may be either excitement or the ultimate put down. This is in a particularly active line of scrapes in Fort Edward.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments