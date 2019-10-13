{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

On the topic of male deer devoting huge amounts of energy to making themselves attractive to females, these fellows came together on the same scrape and are putting their energy-expensive headgear to use trying to poke holes in each other.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

