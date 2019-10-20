{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

Bill Chase encountered this nice bobcat as it was trying to creep up on some geese in a Warren County cornfield. Note it has a sort of long (for a bobcat) tail. There is quite a lot of variation and it is a genetic characteristic. They all have the characteristic light tail tip.

 

