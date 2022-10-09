 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sightings — Oct. 9

  • 0
Sightings

When the leaves begin to fall, many things we never knew existed become visible. One of the most dramatic of these are huge hornet paper nests. I always find it amazing that something that large with hundreds of bees coming and going can be so invisible all summer.

Sue Malvuccio has been one of the most prolific bee finders so far this fall. Three in as many days in three different towns. The good news is that the nests are never reused, at least by hornets, so after a few hard freezes feel free to bring them in as nice fall decorations. Left outside, they are quickly recycled by small rodents that seem better at finding them than we are and turned into comfy winter nests.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News