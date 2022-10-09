Sightings — Oct. 9

When the leaves begin to fall, many things we never knew existed become visible. One of the most dramatic of these are huge hornet paper nests. I always find it amazing that something that large with hundreds of bees coming and going can be so invisible all summer.

Sue Malvuccio has been one of the most prolific bee finders so far this fall. Three in as many days in three different towns. The good news is that the nests are never reused, at least by hornets, so after a few hard freezes feel free to bring them in as nice fall decorations. Left outside, they are quickly recycled by small rodents that seem better at finding them than we are and turned into comfy winter nests.