Sightings — Oct. 4

Kevin Robinson sent in a nice shot of some autumn crocus, one of the last plants to flower over the course of the year. They are a source of colchicine, which has been used in the treatment of gout as well as skin disorders.
They put up leaves in early spring, which disappear when it becomes dry in mid-summer. Then, in the fall, the blooms suddenly appear.
