 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sightings — Oct. 4
0 comments

Sightings — Oct. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

Kevin Robinson sent in a nice shot of some autumn crocus, one of the last plants to flower over the course of the year. They are a source of colchicine, which has been used in the treatment of gout as well as skin disorders.

They put up leaves in early spring, which disappear when it becomes dry in mid-summer. Then, in the fall, the blooms suddenly appear.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News