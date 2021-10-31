Sightings — Oct. 31

We had a great sighting on the Battenkill. An eagle swooped down on a Canada goose. How they pick one certain target out of the 100 or so they fly over a dozen times a day, I do not know.

We saw both eagles sitting in a tree over the dam. One left and came sailing upsteam, not very high, suddenly diving to strike at a goose near shore. The goose escaped and dove underwater but just as it resurfaced the second eagle was right there for a perfect strike. He got the goose to shore and partially plucked when the female came to share the meal.

Art Erbe had a better view from his window but neither of us got any good pictures. A second sighting opportunity is in the North Argyle area where people have been seeing a glossy ibis. This southern bird is not rare but seeing one both this far north and in the fall, certainly is.

There was a small flock of snow geese on the Hudson River just south of Schylerville but they were pretty jumpy. Finally, Karen Lohret is still reporting mountain lion sightings but the moon is waning so these should stop soon.

Bob Henke column: A Halloween tale ... and sturgeon Bob Henke writes about sturgeon in this week's outdoors column. But first, a scary tale ...

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0