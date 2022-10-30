Sightings — Oct. 30

This is why I cannot have nice things. With the remnants of the sunflower field they slaughtered in the background, these boneheads are now undertaking to prune my blueberries. While I watch, they appear to be seeking out the still-green grass benefiting from the compost around the berry bushes.

As soon as I decide to leave them alone, one of them rips a branch off a berry plant. There were eight but I could never get them all in the same frame. All are does except for the little fellow in the front. He is one of this year’s fawns, sporting the little buttons that show his developing pedicles.