Sightings — Oct. 3

One other question that cropped up several times this month had to do with when the bucks shed their velvet and display their hard, shiny antlers. The answer is usually in September, especially the younger deer.

A very mature buck with a large rack may actually keep the velvet a bit longer as the antlers fully develop but typically everyone is shined up and ready for competition by October. This six-point has his antlers cleaned up nicely as he invades a lawn to enjoy a nice apple. No drops for him either; he picked it right from the tree while I watched.

