Sightings — Oct. 25

This young fellow found an unusual perch to digest after an unusual pursuit. He was walking around a freshly mowed field catching mice. Maybe he thinks he is a hawk. Great blue herons can be quite creative when it comes to getting a meal and have a wider range of prey than most folks might think.

We have had a bit of computer trouble lately. Apparently using 10-year-old equipment is not the preferred method of accessing technology. In any event, a number of reader photos from email have become unrecoverable. If you sent me something in the past few weeks and have not seen it in the paper, you may want to resend it. In some cases, I have the text of the email left and I will contact those folks when I can. Sorry.