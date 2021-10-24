 Skip to main content
Sightings — Oct. 24

Goldenrod fly galls are round balls in the center of the stem. In addition to making good weapons for young male children battling each other, they provide strong housing for the maggot to develop. However, the maggot may in turn become food for a wasp or beetle larvae or even a determined downy woodpecker.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

