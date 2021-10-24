Sightings — Oct. 24

Goldenrod fly galls are round balls in the center of the stem. In addition to making good weapons for young male children battling each other, they provide strong housing for the maggot to develop. However, the maggot may in turn become food for a wasp or beetle larvae or even a determined downy woodpecker.
Bob Henke's outdoors column is a discussion on goldenrod ... and broken noses.
