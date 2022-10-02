 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Oct. 2

Sightings

A number of people have commented on sightings of a grass wasp, wondering what the nests actually looked like. I have finally found a good example. This one was inside the lid to one of my unused honey pails, so when I took the lid off, it gave me a perfect cross-section view. Notice how each pupae is separated by a partition of woven grass.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Tags

