Sightings — Oct. 2

A number of people have commented on sightings of a grass wasp, wondering what the nests actually looked like. I have finally found a good example. This one was inside the lid to one of my unused honey pails, so when I took the lid off, it gave me a perfect cross-section view. Notice how each pupae is separated by a partition of woven grass.
