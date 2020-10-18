Sightings — Oct. 18

The girls have been getting a bit snotty to each other, as they do in the fall as breeding season approaches — it is not just the bucks that compete for breeding access.

These two were arguing over a particular patch of clover. Sorry it is not more centered. I nearly missed the picture entirely. On another topic, although I do not have a good picture yet, there is a black brant staying with a flock of Canada geese on the Battenkill. The Greenwich beach provides a good spot to see it.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0