 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sightings — Oct. 17

  • 0
Sightings

Pickings are slim in the fall when all the young birds are going off on their own, trying to learn how to find food. This juvenile turkey vulture was doing his best to fend off some crows that kept swooping in at his meal. As he turned his attention to the main group, an enterprising juvenile crow came sneaking in behind to steal a few bites of the delicious dead squirrel.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News