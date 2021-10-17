Sightings — Oct. 17

Pickings are slim in the fall when all the young birds are going off on their own, trying to learn how to find food. This juvenile turkey vulture was doing his best to fend off some crows that kept swooping in at his meal. As he turned his attention to the main group, an enterprising juvenile crow came sneaking in behind to steal a few bites of the delicious dead squirrel.
Bob Henke's outdoors column discusses bees and aster.
