Sightings — Oct. 10

I have not only seen woodchucks climb trees, I have even had my hounds tree one at night, in a giant hickory tree, which I would not have believed had I not seen it myself. However, these episodes almost always took place in the spring when the chucks were trying to eat some buds to satisfy their post-hibernation hunger before the field grasses had begun.

Dan Colomb just had a Sighting, which I find much more interesting. In his backyard, a woodchuck has been climbing his apple tree, to the point the bark is starting to show some damage. The fat rodent goes out on the thin part of a limb, shakes it vigorously, then climbs down to eat the apples it has dislodged. How it learned such a skill is an interesting speculation.

Bob Henke column: Tent theories, and other matters Bob Henke returns this week with another outdoors column of questions and answers.

