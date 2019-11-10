SIGHTINGS
I know I had an ovenbird in Sightings just a few months ago, but this little fellow was so obliging to sit still while I messed with the camera, I felt he was vying for a guest appearance himself. Ovenbirds get their name from the little round structures they build on the ground to nest. In profile, these look like the old clay ovens that were used for baking bread.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
