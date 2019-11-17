{{featured_button_text}}
I was pleased with myself getting a great picture of an oven bird for last week’s Sighting. I changed the file name, transferred it from the camera to the computer in the Post-Star folder, and erased the camera flash drive. Unfortunately, I did this at 2 a.m. and apparently transferred a picture of a wood thrush while erasing the ovenbird.

The levels of sarcasm achieved by my friends in pointing out my error were truly amazing. Therefore, I am going to play it safe this week. I am pretty sure this is a picture of a chicken and an ostrich.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

