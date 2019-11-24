{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

The urge to migrate has different causes for different species and in some, like the great blue heron, it may be different for various individuals depending on their age, gender and physical condition. Young male birds sometimes fail to migrate at all as long as they can still find open water enough to hunt.

In this area, I have traditionally seen winter herons at the mouth of West Brook in Lake George, where the Battenkill meets the Hudson, and in the canal around where the water changes direction. This fellow is warming his toes in the sun on the Hudson near Fort Miller.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments