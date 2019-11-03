This fellow looked pretty indignant after a close brush with a passing truck. Male pheasants are programmed to strut and display along open areas in the fall. When they decide to use a road shoulder for this purpose it sometimes is not a good result.
This one got rolled but seemed none the worse for wear, allowing only a single picture before flying off cackling insults as he went. Site was along Duer Road in Fort Edward.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
