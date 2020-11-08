Sightings — Nov. 8

A couple of times recently, I have mentioned a lone brant in with the geese on the Battenkill and Hudson. Unfortunately, it has never been in a position to get a decent picture.

For those who may not know what they look like, Nora Buck got a picture of another loner brant, this one near the steam boat docks in Lake George village. This is interesting because the last time I saw brant in this area, it was a small flock around the mouth of West Brook by the steamboat docks.