Sightings — Nov. 7

Several people have sent in pictures of toad lilies. These are one of the latest blooming flowers we see in this area. They are not really a wild flower, being a native of India, China and Japan. They are not aggressive enough growers to be considered invasives but they will colonize shady moist areas to some extent.

A number of the pictures were from non-garden venues. Nevertheless, they are interesting, covered with hairs and blooming in late September through October until frost gets them. Perhaps the reason we see so few of them in a feral situation is the fact that deer and rabbits find them uncommonly delicious and will eat every plant they can find. This picture is from Kevin Robinson.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0