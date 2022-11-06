 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Nov. 6

Sightings

Erin O’Conner was used to all sorts of visitors to her bird feeder, so when something began to rattle the sliding door to her deck, she expected to see a cat wanting to come in. Imagine her surprise to see a mature fisher checking out her deck.

It had no interest in the bird seed but did have a healthy interest in the squirrels and chipmunks that were poaching the bird’s food. Although we think of fishers as a deep woods animal, they are an opportunistic predator that prefers squirrels as a prey item. If we create habitat for squirrels, we also create habitat for fishers.

 Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

