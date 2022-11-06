Sightings — Nov. 6

Erin O’Conner was used to all sorts of visitors to her bird feeder, so when something began to rattle the sliding door to her deck, she expected to see a cat wanting to come in. Imagine her surprise to see a mature fisher checking out her deck.

It had no interest in the bird seed but did have a healthy interest in the squirrels and chipmunks that were poaching the bird’s food. Although we think of fishers as a deep woods animal, they are an opportunistic predator that prefers squirrels as a prey item. If we create habitat for squirrels, we also create habitat for fishers.