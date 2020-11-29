Sightings — Nov. 29

There were several questions over the past couple of weeks all focusing on one type of bird — the northern flicker. We think of flickers as being summer birds, eating ants in the lawns and driveways. This year apparently we are also going to consider them fall birds, too, because a number of them have not left for the south yet.

Migration for some species seems to depend on photoperiod — the amount of daylight. Others like Canada geese and flickers, leave when the food supplies disappear. If your flicker likes the suet offering at the bird feeder, you may see him all winter. Rey Wells got a nice shot of this male flicker. You can tell it is a male by the black bar across its cheek.

