Sightings — Nov. 28

Cecelia Gookin sent in this picture of a Cooper’s hawk. Her son, Aaron Gookin, got the shot when it popped up in front of them as they were walking on the Betar Byway in South Glens Falls.

This walkway, named for my friend and Dr. Wifey’s relative, Harry Betar, is a great place to see all sorts of wildlife. If you look closely, you can see the reason why the hawk did not fly off. It is clutching a chipmunk it just caught, probably quite near the hawk’s weight limit for flight and it was not going to abandon its prize.