 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sightings — Nov. 28

  • 0
Sightings

Cecelia Gookin sent in this picture of a Cooper’s hawk. Her son, Aaron Gookin, got the shot when it popped up in front of them as they were walking on the Betar Byway in South Glens Falls.

This walkway, named for my friend and Dr. Wifey’s relative, Harry Betar, is a great place to see all sorts of wildlife. If you look closely, you can see the reason why the hawk did not fly off. It is clutching a chipmunk it just caught, probably quite near the hawk’s weight limit for flight and it was not going to abandon its prize.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News