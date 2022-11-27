 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — Nov. 27

  • 0
Sightings

This cock pheasant is apparently a 2-year-old bird by the fighting spurs on his legs and well-developed facial shield and “horns” on the back of his head. The shield and horns are made of feathers. He is strutting his stuff in the Washington County Grasslands hoping to gather a flock of females. They will winter together and mate in the early spring.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Tags

