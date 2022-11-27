Sightings — Nov. 27

This cock pheasant is apparently a 2-year-old bird by the fighting spurs on his legs and well-developed facial shield and “horns” on the back of his head. The shield and horns are made of feathers. He is strutting his stuff in the Washington County Grasslands hoping to gather a flock of females. They will winter together and mate in the early spring.
Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column answers more questions, including one about turkeys.
