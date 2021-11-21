Sightings — Nov. 21

Fall is a fun time at the bird feeders, for we get to see not only all our normal non-migratory species, but a number that are “just passing through.” One of these is the white-throated Sparrow.

I always thought the vivid yellow eye bars were more distinctive than its throat. White-throated sparrows winter in the mid-Atlantic states or somewhat farther south. They breed in the brushy edges along forested stretches from the Adirondacks to Quebec. Rey Wells got this dramatic picture of one of our transients.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

