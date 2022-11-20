Sightings — Nov. 20

There are several interesting aspects to this photo. First notice how the deer are running about in complete panic on the first day of hunting season. Well, OK, they are not and that is not why we have so many car/deer collisions in the fall.

The deer in the background is a doe we have watched since spring. She had triplets and successfully raised them all. The youngsters are all does and will stay in the general vicinity of the mother for the rest of their life.

The doe in the foreground we have also watched. She had twins, both bucks. About four weeks ago, first one then the other disappeared. At somewhere between 12 and 25 weeks of age, buck fawns take off in random directions to find a new home range. Some go as much as 30 miles from the place of their birth. Traveling through strange areas with no parent to show them the danger points leads to a lot of mortality, particularly on the highways they cross.

