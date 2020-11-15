Sightings — Nov. 15

Ted Mirczak got this picture of a small spotted fawn walking in our first snowfall this year and wondered if this was unusual. This happens not uncommonly in areas where there is very good feed and low hunting pressure. Doe fawns grow well enough to reach sexual maturity in their first year. They come into heat well after the normal rut, often between Christmas and New Years.

It is usually young of the year bucks that service them. The big fellows have worn themselves out and are in survival mode by then. These late breedings yield fawns very late in the summer and they are typically picked off by predators when the snow gets deep. On the other hand, nutritionally, they often do well because they may nurse right into the winter. So, 50-50 for your little guy.

