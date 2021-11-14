 Skip to main content
Sightings — Nov. 14

Sightings

This black birch has been visited extensively by yellow-bellied sapsuckers and had rows of sapwells drilled all over the trunk and the majority of branches larger than about 3 inches in diameter. Black birch sap starts to flow later in the spring but has higher sugar content than sugar maple, making it a favored sapsucker feeding ground.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

