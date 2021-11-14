Sightings — Nov. 14

This black birch has been visited extensively by yellow-bellied sapsuckers and had rows of sapwells drilled all over the trunk and the majority of branches larger than about 3 inches in diameter. Black birch sap starts to flow later in the spring but has higher sugar content than sugar maple, making it a favored sapsucker feeding ground.
Bob Henke delves into the world of the sapsucker in this week's outdoors column.
