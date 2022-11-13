Sightings — Nov. 13

George and Diane Armstrong got a picture of this unexpected visitor in their Queensbury backyard. They, like many others, were quite surprised to find them in the area. Actually, they are far more common in far more areas than most people expect. My son, in Greenwich, has set up an observation station and can have as many as a dozen or more visiting at any one time.
The reason most of us are unaware of their presence is the fact they are completely nocturnal. Only those spending time in the woods at night see much of them. When I started coon hunting, I was continually amazed at the number of flying squirrels the headlamp would reveal through their reflective eyes.
